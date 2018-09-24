PANGUITCH — Adding to the list of Utah reservoirs that have been invaded by algal bloom this summer, officials closed Panguitch Lake Monday due to the green slime.

The Southwestern Utah Health Department said "extremely high toxin levels" in the lake make the water dangerous for both people and animals.

Officials Monday were posting closure signs and warning livestock owners in the area not to let their animals drink water from the reservoir or downstream sources.

According to the health department, toxin test samples on Sept. 12 showed microcystin levels at a dangerous level. Microcystin is a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It causes the death of livestock and other domesticated animals.

The Division of Water Quality, and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food were collecting more samples Monday at the lake. Officials believe levels of microcystin concentrations "could go even higher" after further testing.

Officials are also concerned about toxins found in algal blooms at several other lakes across the state.

At Utah Lake, Lincoln Beach and Lincoln Marina remain closed while the rest of the lake is under a warning advisory, meaning people should not swim or ski in the water. Other lakes under a warning advisory include Deer Creek Reservoir, Matt Warner Reservoir, Mill Meadow Reservoir, Otter Creek and Scofield Reservoir.

At lakes under a warning advisory, health officials caution people to keep their pets away from the water, avoid areas with scum and wash any fish they catch.

To stay updated on which Utah watering holes are safe, visit the Utah Department of Environmental Quality's website.