SALT LAKE CITY — A CNN anchor admitted confusion over the confusion about the confusion over the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein news on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, Rosenstein headed to the White House on Monday expecting to be fired after reports that he made comments critical of President Donald Trump last week.

But separate reports — including one from Axios — said Rosenstein planned to resign from his position instead. According to BuzzFeed News, multiple reports suggested Rosenstein had verbally resigned, decided to resign, planned on resigning, expected to fired and many other possibilities.

It was later reported that Rosenstein will visit with Trump on Thursday.

But amid the confusion, CNN’s Kate Bolduan admitted she didn’t know what was going on, according to Mediaite.

I hope they show this clip in future US history classes to explain the mood of the moment in 2018 pic.twitter.com/Z4whEDLICD — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) September 24, 2018

“It is really strange where we are in this very moment,” she said. “Is he offering his resignation? Is he resigning? Is he getting fired? I’m confused why there’s so much confusion.”

Mark Preston, a political analyst for CNN, agreed with Bolduan.

“And I wish I could help with your confusion, but I too am too confused with your confusion as those who are watching right now are so confused. But listen, for the last two years we’ve all been confused by the Trump presidency — not necessarily by his policies, but by his actions in how he has acted.”