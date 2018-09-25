Another week and move up in the national rankings. Weber State football moved up to sixth and seventh in the latest national polls. The Wildcats are sixth in the country in the STATS FCS poll and seventh in the AFCA Coaches poll.

Weber State has won three-straight games and is coming off a 45-28 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday in the Big Sky Conference opener. The Wildcats moved up one spot in each poll this week.

WSU is one of four teams in the Big Sky ranked in this week’s polls. Eastern Washington is ranked fifth in both polls, Montana is 17th and UC Davis is 19th in the STATS poll.

The Wildcats (3-1, 1-0) have a bye week this week before returning to action Oct. 6, at Northern Arizona. The next home game is a showdown with Eastern Washington on Oct. 13.