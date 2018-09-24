WEST JORDAN — A man who allegedly confessed to police that he robbed a fast-food restaurant, only to later claim he was paid to take the fall, was booked into jail after police say they believed him the first time.

The odd series of events began late Friday when a man with a screwdriver robbed Apollo Burger, 7692 S. Redwood Road, of about $200, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

On Saturday, Jeovany Perez, 32, of West Jordan, walked into the Unified Police Department's Taylorsville precinct to confess, the report states. Perez was then taken to the West Jordan Police Department for questioning.

Detectives noted while they were interviewing him that Perez was wearing "the same clothing description seen in surveillance videos during the robbery," according to the report.

But after allegedly confessing, Perez then said "he wanted to be honest" and changed his story, claiming he was paid $150 by an unknown person in his apartment complex "to falsely confess to this crime," the report states.

"Jeovany stated he found an article with the details of the crime on KSL, and he used that as information to falsely confess," according to the report.

But as investigators further questioned Perez, he became more unsure of his answers.

"I asked Jeovany where he was on the night of the incident. Jeovany stated he was at home with his family watching movies. I asked Jeovany what movies he was watching and Jeovany stated he could not remember. Jeovany then stated he believed they were watching a pony movie. I asked Jeovany to tell me which day of the week this incident occurred, and Jeovany stated he did not remember," according to the report.

Perez was arrested for investigation of aggravated robbery and obstruction of justice.

Police also noted in their report that he was previously convicted of robbing a Walgreens near the Apollo Burger using a screwdriver. The Walgreens is located at 7794 S. 1700 West. His home address is listed in court records as being near 7400 South and Redwood Road. Perez was sentenced in that incident in 2013 to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison, according to court records.