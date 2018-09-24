WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman who allegedly became upset with her son who was supposed to be doing chores was arrested for investigation of felony child abuse over the weekend.

Irene Pupa, 52, of West Valley City, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday afternoon.

According to a jail report, Pupa "told her son to clean the exterior of the home."

But when the 14-year-old son "became belligerent," she took the broom from his hands "and used it to strike the son multiple times," the report states.

The son was taken to a local hospital to be treated for "skull fractures," in addition to cuts on his head, legs and feet, some of which required stitches, according to the report.