A year ago Judge Memorial edged Grantsville for the 3A state title by a single point. This week’s tournament at Liberty Park has the potential for another exciting finish.
Judge is still the favorite to repeat, but region foe Waterford and Region 15 champ Manti are two teams with the potential firepower to challenge the Bulldogs.
The tourney’s first two rounds will be contested on Friday, with the semifinals and championship matches taking place on Saturday.
There will be a new first singles champion as Rowland Hall’s Katie Foley graduated last year as a three-time champion.
Judge’s Katherine MacPhail lost to Foley in last year’s semifinals, and as the only semifinalist back from last season she is the new favorite in 3A. The other region champs at first singles are Manti sophomore Sadie Cox and Delta senior Emily Sanders.
Cox was a quarterfinalist at third singles last year but is making the jump to first singles. She is one of four positions from Manti that heads into the state tournament as the Region 15 No. 1 seed.
Judge and Waterford competitors should be very familiar with each other if their paths cross at state — which is inevitable.
Along with MacPhail at first singles, Judge’s other two region champions are Amy Robinson and Anna Drossos at first doubles and Janne Bredehoeft and Hannah Gose at second doubles.
Judge won both doubles titles a year ago, and repeating that feat will be key to a title repeat.
Bredehoeft and Gose are state-tourney newcomers at second doubles, but Robinson and Drossos both have state experience. Robinson was a quarterfinalist at third singles last year, but this year she’s pairing up with Drossos who was a state champ at doubles last year.
Olivia Anderson, who teamed with Drossos to win the title last year, made the jump to second singles this season and was undefeated in region play.
Delta won the Region 14 title and qualified three No. 1 seeds at state.
Class 3A State Tournament
Friday’s first round
At Liberty Park
First singles
Upper bracket
Sadie Cox, Manti vs. Violette Truong, Rowland Hall
Sage Earl, Morgan vs. Jessie Bills, Juab
Paige Anderson, Waterford vs. Jade Warren, San Juan
Emily Sanders, Delta vs. Hayden Harris, Richfield
Upper bracket
Katherine MacPhail, Judge vs. Jewelianna Nielsen, Carbon
Biw Tresirikasem, Grand vs. Clista Galecki, Wasatch Academy
Nakiah Taylor, North Sanpete vs. Maci Jackson, Grantsville
Lyndee Miller, Union vs. Abby Franci, St. Joseph
Second singles
Upper bracket
Noelle Kieffer, Waterford vs. Sophia Jessee, Wasatch Academy
Savannah Ames, North Sanpete vs. Mona Ueno, Maeser Prep
Sarah Utley, Richfield vs. Ashley McMillan, Morgan
Keanna Williams, Juab vs. Lexie Ramsey, South Sevier
Lower bracket
JoLee Gillett, Manti vs. Madison McCandless, Emery
Lexi Colson, Grantsville vs. Emily Anderson, Delta
Savannah Price, Union vs. Madeline Frazier, Rowland Hall
Olivia Anderson, Judge vs. Maara Holyoak, Grand
Third singles
Upper bracket
Paige Smaligo, Waterford vs. Alayna Pulley, Providence Hall
Emma Echols, Juab vs. Kaylee Anderson, North Sanpete
Toree Larsen, Union vs. Erin Bartol, Morgan
Brynlee Norris, Richfield vs. Kaylen Lee, Maeser Prep
Lower bracket
Katelyn Talbert, Delta vs. Lacy Linares, Grantsville
Alysa Gribben, Judge vs. Kiersten Kimmerle, Grand
Tala Shihab, Rowland Hall vs. Lacee Flanagan, South Sevier
Aubrey Harmston, Manti vs. Berkley Peterson, Gunnison
First doubles
Upper bracket
Whitney Dyreng/Alexis Naylor, Manti vs. Mikayla Guimond/Maggie Ressa, St. Joseph
Paige Peterson/Brynlee Butler, Grantsville vs. Hallie Ewart/Katey Tolbert, Delta
Scout Curtis/Taylor Polad, Morgan vs. Ally Brotherson/Rylee McKay, North Sanpete
Giulia Stocchino/Ines Schmid, Wasatch Academy vs. Jordan Wolford/Jesse Nicholson, Emery
Lower bracket
Amy Robinson/Anna Drossos, Judge vs. Nikki Jones/Kelsey Ortega, Maeser Prep
Jamie Day/Kyla Jackman, Grand vs. Avery Stevens/Tacee Miller, Union
Ellie Hair/Marissa Mciff, Richfield vs. Beth Hammond/Isabel Hammond, Waterford
Olivia Foster/Jessica Willmore, Juab vs. Caroline Applegate/Tennyson Seethaler, Rowland Hall
Second doubles
Upper bracket
Janne Bredehoeft/Hannah Gose, Judge vs. Sydney Sevy/Kayla Harston, Maeser Prep
Natalie Day/Kaylee Madsen, North Sanpete vs. Angel Burgi/Kiara Allred, Union
Taylor Sorensen/Piper Harris, Richfield vs. Taylor Schmidt/Laren Forkner, Waterford
Kate Anderson/Izzy Hilner, Delta vs. Chloe Talbot/Jenny Koppel, Grand
Lower bracket
Emma Jorgensen/Libby Simons, Manti vs. Raegan Sitterud/Rayna Paskett, Emery
Katie Marchant/Ashlyn Dansi, Juab vs. Emily Wilson/McCall Reid, Morgan
Tenzin Norzum/Lucia Villanova, Wasatch Academy vs. Grayson King/Kajal Ganesh, Rowland Hall
Zoe Ison/Hallie Johnson, Grantsville vs. Ashley Lowe/Morgan Blackburn, South Sevier