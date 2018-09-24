A year ago Judge Memorial edged Grantsville for the 3A state title by a single point. This week’s tournament at Liberty Park has the potential for another exciting finish.

Judge is still the favorite to repeat, but region foe Waterford and Region 15 champ Manti are two teams with the potential firepower to challenge the Bulldogs.

The tourney’s first two rounds will be contested on Friday, with the semifinals and championship matches taking place on Saturday.

There will be a new first singles champion as Rowland Hall’s Katie Foley graduated last year as a three-time champion.

Judge’s Katherine MacPhail lost to Foley in last year’s semifinals, and as the only semifinalist back from last season she is the new favorite in 3A. The other region champs at first singles are Manti sophomore Sadie Cox and Delta senior Emily Sanders.

Cox was a quarterfinalist at third singles last year but is making the jump to first singles. She is one of four positions from Manti that heads into the state tournament as the Region 15 No. 1 seed.

Judge and Waterford competitors should be very familiar with each other if their paths cross at state — which is inevitable.

Along with MacPhail at first singles, Judge’s other two region champions are Amy Robinson and Anna Drossos at first doubles and Janne Bredehoeft and Hannah Gose at second doubles.

Judge won both doubles titles a year ago, and repeating that feat will be key to a title repeat.

Bredehoeft and Gose are state-tourney newcomers at second doubles, but Robinson and Drossos both have state experience. Robinson was a quarterfinalist at third singles last year, but this year she’s pairing up with Drossos who was a state champ at doubles last year.

Olivia Anderson, who teamed with Drossos to win the title last year, made the jump to second singles this season and was undefeated in region play.

Delta won the Region 14 title and qualified three No. 1 seeds at state.

Class 3A State Tournament

Friday’s first round

At Liberty Park

First singles

Upper bracket

Sadie Cox, Manti vs. Violette Truong, Rowland Hall

Sage Earl, Morgan vs. Jessie Bills, Juab

Paige Anderson, Waterford vs. Jade Warren, San Juan

Emily Sanders, Delta vs. Hayden Harris, Richfield

Upper bracket

Katherine MacPhail, Judge vs. Jewelianna Nielsen, Carbon

Biw Tresirikasem, Grand vs. Clista Galecki, Wasatch Academy

Nakiah Taylor, North Sanpete vs. Maci Jackson, Grantsville

Lyndee Miller, Union vs. Abby Franci, St. Joseph

Second singles

Upper bracket

Noelle Kieffer, Waterford vs. Sophia Jessee, Wasatch Academy

Savannah Ames, North Sanpete vs. Mona Ueno, Maeser Prep

Sarah Utley, Richfield vs. Ashley McMillan, Morgan

Keanna Williams, Juab vs. Lexie Ramsey, South Sevier

Lower bracket

JoLee Gillett, Manti vs. Madison McCandless, Emery

Lexi Colson, Grantsville vs. Emily Anderson, Delta

Savannah Price, Union vs. Madeline Frazier, Rowland Hall

Olivia Anderson, Judge vs. Maara Holyoak, Grand

Third singles

Upper bracket

Paige Smaligo, Waterford vs. Alayna Pulley, Providence Hall

Emma Echols, Juab vs. Kaylee Anderson, North Sanpete

Toree Larsen, Union vs. Erin Bartol, Morgan

Brynlee Norris, Richfield vs. Kaylen Lee, Maeser Prep

Lower bracket

Katelyn Talbert, Delta vs. Lacy Linares, Grantsville

Alysa Gribben, Judge vs. Kiersten Kimmerle, Grand

Tala Shihab, Rowland Hall vs. Lacee Flanagan, South Sevier

Aubrey Harmston, Manti vs. Berkley Peterson, Gunnison

First doubles

Upper bracket

Whitney Dyreng/Alexis Naylor, Manti vs. Mikayla Guimond/Maggie Ressa, St. Joseph

Paige Peterson/Brynlee Butler, Grantsville vs. Hallie Ewart/Katey Tolbert, Delta

Scout Curtis/Taylor Polad, Morgan vs. Ally Brotherson/Rylee McKay, North Sanpete

Giulia Stocchino/Ines Schmid, Wasatch Academy vs. Jordan Wolford/Jesse Nicholson, Emery

Lower bracket

Amy Robinson/Anna Drossos, Judge vs. Nikki Jones/Kelsey Ortega, Maeser Prep

Jamie Day/Kyla Jackman, Grand vs. Avery Stevens/Tacee Miller, Union

Ellie Hair/Marissa Mciff, Richfield vs. Beth Hammond/Isabel Hammond, Waterford

Olivia Foster/Jessica Willmore, Juab vs. Caroline Applegate/Tennyson Seethaler, Rowland Hall

Second doubles

Upper bracket

Janne Bredehoeft/Hannah Gose, Judge vs. Sydney Sevy/Kayla Harston, Maeser Prep

Natalie Day/Kaylee Madsen, North Sanpete vs. Angel Burgi/Kiara Allred, Union

Taylor Sorensen/Piper Harris, Richfield vs. Taylor Schmidt/Laren Forkner, Waterford

Kate Anderson/Izzy Hilner, Delta vs. Chloe Talbot/Jenny Koppel, Grand

Lower bracket

Emma Jorgensen/Libby Simons, Manti vs. Raegan Sitterud/Rayna Paskett, Emery

Katie Marchant/Ashlyn Dansi, Juab vs. Emily Wilson/McCall Reid, Morgan

Tenzin Norzum/Lucia Villanova, Wasatch Academy vs. Grayson King/Kajal Ganesh, Rowland Hall

Zoe Ison/Hallie Johnson, Grantsville vs. Ashley Lowe/Morgan Blackburn, South Sevier