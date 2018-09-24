SALT LAKE CITY — Apple will soon unveil a streaming service filled with original content.

But questions remain about whether the service will come with mature content.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Apple is seeking to hit the right tone when it comes to content, specifically unsure about whether or not content will contain “gratuitous sex, profanity or violence.”

Sources told WSJ they expect the service’s launch date to be pushed back.

For example, Apple CEO Tim Cook watched an episode of “Vital Signs,” a show about Dr. Dre that Apple bought the rights to back in 2016. But when Cook viewed it last year, he said it was too violent for the streaming service.

Apple has previously rewritten and reshot segments of “Carpool Karaoke; The Series,” which aired on Apple Music, because of its foul language.

Apple’s team has referred to itself as an “expensive NBC.”

These details aren’t surprising, according to The Verge. Apple has often been described as “conservative and picky.”

“The company has long forbidden adult content from its App Store, rigorously removing apps that even display NSFW content, like Vine or 500px,” according to The Verge.

By taking a family-friendly approach, Apple would be taking a different approach compared to Amazon, HBO, Hulu and Netflix, which all offer mature content.

“Other Hollywood producers note that while Apple has said that it’s interested in quality projects and didn’t want agents to “edit (themselves),” according to The Verge, “they note that the company hasn’t been clear with what its expectations are, although gratuitous sex and violence is off the table.”

Similarly, Bloomberg reported in 2017 that nudity, violence and mature content are a no-go for the streaming service.