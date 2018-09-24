SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen is reminding county residents that the last day for voters to register for the Nov. 6 general election using the mail-in voter registration form is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Individuals who are registered to vote in Salt Lake County but have moved within the county may update their voter record by calling 385-468-7400 or emailing [email protected]

After the Oct. 9th mail-in voter registration deadline, citizens can still register online at vote.utah.gov, or in person at the Salt Lake County Clerk's Election Division, 2001 South State, South Building, No. S1-200, through Tuesday, Oct. 30.