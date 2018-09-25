WEST JORDAN — Residents are being encouraged to take an online survey, the results of which will be used to update the city’s parks, recreation and trails master plan.

The 10-minute questionnaire, found at westjordan.utah.gov, is designed to let city officials know how important parks, trails, open space, athletic fields and other park amenities are to residents.

Officials say the new plan will be an essential tool for ensuring facilities keep pace with demand in the city while reflecting the current vision and needs of the community during the next 10 years.

According to the city, the Parks Department manages more than 475 acres of open space and 350 acres of park properties, including community parks and open spaces, neighborhood parks, pocket parks, sports fields, streetscapes, medians and administrative properties.