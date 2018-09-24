SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has declined to move to Utah a pair of lawsuits fighting President Donald Trump's downsizing of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected a request to transfer the cases from attorneys at the U.S. Department of Justice, who have argued that the reductions will affect Utahns more than anyone else.

Several Native American tribes and environmental groups sued after Trump's announcement from the Utah state Capitol last year that he would shrink the monuments. They argue the president lacks the authority to rescind the designations made by previous administrations and opposed a possible transfer to Utah.

The Southern Utah Wildnerness Alliance, one of the plaintiffs, cheered the Monday decision.

"With this venue issue behind us we look forward to tackling the merits of President Trump’s unlawful decisions to dismantle Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments,” said Stephen Bloch, legal director.

The Justice Department, which is defending Trump, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and others named in the suit, previously have said that Republican and Democratic presidents have reduced monuments at least 18 times.

Court documents do not spell out the judge's reasoning for the Monday decision. Multiple suits seeking to overturn the monument reductions have been consolidated into two cases before her.

Trump in December announced the nearly 1.35 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument would split into two smaller ares: the Indian Creek unit at 86,447 acres and Shash Jaa at roughly 142,300 acres.

Trump also downsized the 1.9 million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument designated in 1996 by then-President Bill Clinton. That monument would be broken up into three smaller chunks: Grand Staircase, at about 211,900 acres; Kaiparowits, 551,100 acres; and Escalante Canyons, 243,200 acres.