Park City’s tennis depth has led the program to three straight state titles and it’s why the school is favored to win again at the 4A state tennis tournament at Liberty Park this week.

The first two rounds take place on Thursday, with the semifinal and championship matches taking place on Saturday.

Four of Park City’s seven participants who qualified for the state meet were contributors to last year’s state title, and that experience could pay dividends as the program looks to hold off contenders like Ridgeline and Desert Hills.

Park City’s hopes start at the top with Livi Rockwood at first singles and sister Gabby Rockwood at second singles.

Gabby Rockwood has won two straight second singles state titles and is the clear frontrunner again this year.

The roles are reversed for Livi Rockwood at first singles. Ridgeline junior Naya Tillitt is the two-time defending state champion at first singles, and she’s beaten Livi Rockwood in the championship match each of the past two years. They’re on opposite sides of the bracket again, which should help both players maximize as many team points as possible until they meet in the finals.

“She’s definitely improved as a player. She works really hard and it will be exciting to see her play really well again this year,” said Ridgeline coach Josh Hinkle about his No. 1 player.

Ridgeline has finished second the past two seasons, and Hinkle believes the potential is there to take that next step as a program but the competition is tough all around.

“We try not to put a ton of pressure on each other, but our goal is to put ourselves in a position where it could happen. If we go out there and play really good matches on those two days, yes we could take the title, but I think that’s not the overall focus,” said Hinkle.

In addition to Tillit, Ridgeline’s Madi Brenchley won the third singles Region 12 title, while Ridgeline’s three other positions qualified for state as No. 2 seeds.

Park City’s five positions all won Region 11 individual titles with undefeated records.

Desert Hills finished in a second-place tie with Ridgeline at last year’s state tourney, and it qualified four of five positions this year as Region 9 champs.

The lone No. 2 seed was Morgan Behymer at first singles as she finished second to Pine View freshman Taylor Parsley at the Region 9 tournament. The result went the other way in the regular season region meeting.

Where there’s a clear-cut state-title contender from Region 9, 11 and 12, balance was the theme in Region 10 this year as four of five schools qualified for the state tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Only Payson has two No. 1 seeds with Sydney DeGraw at first singles and Sable Saunders at third singles, both seniors.

Class 4A State Tournament

Thursday’s first round

At Liberty Park

First singles

Upper bracket

Hannah Anderson, Stansbury vs. Cambria Cook, Orem

Naya Tillitt, Ridgeline vs. Shayli Habibian, Snow Canyon

Taylor Parsley, Pine View vs. Betsy Hixson, Sky View

Tavah DeHart, Salem Hills vs. Brooke Larson, Ogden

Upper bracket

Morgan Behymer, Desert Hills vs. Rachael Dursteler, Green Canyon

Sydney DeGraw, Payson vs. PK Dallimore, Bonneville

Livi Rockwood, Park City vs. Kylie Smith, Spanish Fork

Yeeke Wang, Logan vs. Ashley Kezos, Dixie

Second singles

Upper bracket

Caroline Jessen, Ogden vs. Kate Jenkins, Logan

Mackenzie Telford, Desert Hills vs. Danika Hancock, Payson

Alivia Winkel, Spanish Fork vs. Ellie Ericksen, Snow Canyon

Lucy Lyons, Ridgeline vs. Valeria Rico, Juan Diego

Lower bracket

Clover Carter, Salem Hills vs. Kalli Beckstrom, Dixie

Alli Phillips, Green Canyon vs. Maddie Gonzales, Bonneville

Gabby Rockwood, Park City vs. Sarah Chipman, Sky View

Brielle Callahan, Pine View vs. Tae’a Rees, Orem

Third singles

Upper bracket

Madi Gray, Green Canyon vs. Julia Black, Orem

Tia Turley, Desert Hills vs. McLayne Arnold, Bonneville

Brooklyn Thompson, Park City vs. Becca Little, Dixie

Malorie Luck, Uintah vs. Taylor Fang, Logan

Lower bracket

Cameron Miner, Pine View vs. Liz Fidler, Stansbury

Madi Brenchley, Ridgeline vs. Lauren Vehar, Spanish Fork

Sable Saunders, Payson vs. Dana Kim, Sky View

Madi Poorman, Ogden vs. Lily Bronson, Snow Canyon

First doubles

Upper bracket

Mia Thurber/Kenzi Knudsen, Stansbury vs. Erica Allen/Eliza Bowman, Spanish Fork

Heather Roskelley/Annie Spach, Logan vs. Bailee Southam/Haven Healy, Snow Canyon

Faith Hess/Cassidy Kohler, Desert Hills vs. Madelyn Hardy/Sarah Nielson, Mountain Crest

Mimi Bowman/Aspen Jones, Orem vs. Taya Unruh/Kammy Hamilton, Tooele

Lower bracket

Angela Crooks/Ashley Stevens, Dixie vs. Kelsey Larkin/Lindsey Larkin, Bear River

Kaitlyn Callahan/Kassidy Callahan, Uintah vs. Isabelle White/Gabi Carter, Bonneville

Emme Phillips/Mia Rapella, Park City vs. Taylor Tolbert/Paige Paxton, Salem Hills

Ali Wolford/London Crandall, Ridgeline vs. Olivia Obray/Katrina Hafen, Pine View

Second doubles

Upper bracket

Hailey Brazier/Mikell Angeli, Stansbury vs. Madison White/Tori Henrie, Mountain Crest

Lyndsi Graf/Averee Beck, Desert Hills vs. Cozette Caron/Sage Staheli, Payson

Gabby Bailey/Abby Dunn, Orem vs. Kate Church/Gabby Hafen, Pine View

Page Longhurst/Avery Chadwick, Ridgeline vs. Sadie Reid/Ally Smith, Ogden

Lower bracket