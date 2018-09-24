Park City’s tennis depth has led the program to three straight state titles and it’s why the school is favored to win again at the 4A state tennis tournament at Liberty Park this week.
The first two rounds take place on Thursday, with the semifinal and championship matches taking place on Saturday.
Four of Park City’s seven participants who qualified for the state meet were contributors to last year’s state title, and that experience could pay dividends as the program looks to hold off contenders like Ridgeline and Desert Hills.
Park City’s hopes start at the top with Livi Rockwood at first singles and sister Gabby Rockwood at second singles.
Gabby Rockwood has won two straight second singles state titles and is the clear frontrunner again this year.
The roles are reversed for Livi Rockwood at first singles. Ridgeline junior Naya Tillitt is the two-time defending state champion at first singles, and she’s beaten Livi Rockwood in the championship match each of the past two years. They’re on opposite sides of the bracket again, which should help both players maximize as many team points as possible until they meet in the finals.
“She’s definitely improved as a player. She works really hard and it will be exciting to see her play really well again this year,” said Ridgeline coach Josh Hinkle about his No. 1 player.
Ridgeline has finished second the past two seasons, and Hinkle believes the potential is there to take that next step as a program but the competition is tough all around.
“We try not to put a ton of pressure on each other, but our goal is to put ourselves in a position where it could happen. If we go out there and play really good matches on those two days, yes we could take the title, but I think that’s not the overall focus,” said Hinkle.
In addition to Tillit, Ridgeline’s Madi Brenchley won the third singles Region 12 title, while Ridgeline’s three other positions qualified for state as No. 2 seeds.
Park City’s five positions all won Region 11 individual titles with undefeated records.
Desert Hills finished in a second-place tie with Ridgeline at last year’s state tourney, and it qualified four of five positions this year as Region 9 champs.
The lone No. 2 seed was Morgan Behymer at first singles as she finished second to Pine View freshman Taylor Parsley at the Region 9 tournament. The result went the other way in the regular season region meeting.
Where there’s a clear-cut state-title contender from Region 9, 11 and 12, balance was the theme in Region 10 this year as four of five schools qualified for the state tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Only Payson has two No. 1 seeds with Sydney DeGraw at first singles and Sable Saunders at third singles, both seniors.
Class 4A State Tournament
Thursday’s first round
At Liberty Park
First singles
Upper bracket
- Hannah Anderson, Stansbury vs. Cambria Cook, Orem
- Naya Tillitt, Ridgeline vs. Shayli Habibian, Snow Canyon
- Taylor Parsley, Pine View vs. Betsy Hixson, Sky View
- Tavah DeHart, Salem Hills vs. Brooke Larson, Ogden
Upper bracket
- Morgan Behymer, Desert Hills vs. Rachael Dursteler, Green Canyon
- Sydney DeGraw, Payson vs. PK Dallimore, Bonneville
- Livi Rockwood, Park City vs. Kylie Smith, Spanish Fork
- Yeeke Wang, Logan vs. Ashley Kezos, Dixie
Second singles
Upper bracket
- Caroline Jessen, Ogden vs. Kate Jenkins, Logan
- Mackenzie Telford, Desert Hills vs. Danika Hancock, Payson
- Alivia Winkel, Spanish Fork vs. Ellie Ericksen, Snow Canyon
- Lucy Lyons, Ridgeline vs. Valeria Rico, Juan Diego
Lower bracket
- Clover Carter, Salem Hills vs. Kalli Beckstrom, Dixie
- Alli Phillips, Green Canyon vs. Maddie Gonzales, Bonneville
- Gabby Rockwood, Park City vs. Sarah Chipman, Sky View
- Brielle Callahan, Pine View vs. Tae’a Rees, Orem
Third singles
Upper bracket
- Madi Gray, Green Canyon vs. Julia Black, Orem
- Tia Turley, Desert Hills vs. McLayne Arnold, Bonneville
- Brooklyn Thompson, Park City vs. Becca Little, Dixie
- Malorie Luck, Uintah vs. Taylor Fang, Logan
Lower bracket
- Cameron Miner, Pine View vs. Liz Fidler, Stansbury
- Madi Brenchley, Ridgeline vs. Lauren Vehar, Spanish Fork
- Sable Saunders, Payson vs. Dana Kim, Sky View
- Madi Poorman, Ogden vs. Lily Bronson, Snow Canyon
First doubles
Upper bracket
- Mia Thurber/Kenzi Knudsen, Stansbury vs. Erica Allen/Eliza Bowman, Spanish Fork
- Heather Roskelley/Annie Spach, Logan vs. Bailee Southam/Haven Healy, Snow Canyon
- Faith Hess/Cassidy Kohler, Desert Hills vs. Madelyn Hardy/Sarah Nielson, Mountain Crest
- Mimi Bowman/Aspen Jones, Orem vs. Taya Unruh/Kammy Hamilton, Tooele
Lower bracket
- Angela Crooks/Ashley Stevens, Dixie vs. Kelsey Larkin/Lindsey Larkin, Bear River
- Kaitlyn Callahan/Kassidy Callahan, Uintah vs. Isabelle White/Gabi Carter, Bonneville
- Emme Phillips/Mia Rapella, Park City vs. Taylor Tolbert/Paige Paxton, Salem Hills
- Ali Wolford/London Crandall, Ridgeline vs. Olivia Obray/Katrina Hafen, Pine View
Second doubles
Upper bracket
- Hailey Brazier/Mikell Angeli, Stansbury vs. Madison White/Tori Henrie, Mountain Crest
- Lyndsi Graf/Averee Beck, Desert Hills vs. Cozette Caron/Sage Staheli, Payson
- Gabby Bailey/Abby Dunn, Orem vs. Kate Church/Gabby Hafen, Pine View
- Page Longhurst/Avery Chadwick, Ridgeline vs. Sadie Reid/Ally Smith, Ogden
Lower bracket
- Sierra Law/Camry Myers, Uintah vs. Brianne Leach/Sophie Smith, Snow Canyon
- Juliette Hart/Emily Parker, Logan vs. Paige Smith/McKay Kunzler, Ben Lomond
- Lauren Allen/Daniela Santos, Park City vs. Sid Hoopes/Katie Stonecipher, Green Canyon
- Mychaella Wieneke/Annie Heaton, Dixie vs. Meg Weeks/Leah DeHart, Salem Hills