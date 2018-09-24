No. 1 BYU women’s volleyball will play three West Coast Conference foes this week, traveling to Pepperdine before taking on Gonzaga and Portland at home.

Last week, the Cougars (12-0, 2-0 WCC) swept Pacific and Saint Mary’s at home to open up league play, hitting a combined .518 clip as a team on the week.

Pepperdine

BYU faces Pepperdine (8-4, 2-0 WCC) on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. PDT, at the Firestone Fieldhouse. The Cougars are 24-8 all-time against the Waves and hold a 7-2 record when playing them on the road. Pepperdine has won four of its last five matches, most recently beating Portland and Gonzaga on the road to open league play. The Waves were picked to finish fourth in 2018 following a 16-15, 8-10 season a year ago.

Gonzaga

BYU then faces Gonzaga (4-9, 1-1 WCC) on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. MDT, at the Smith Fieldhouse. The Cougars hold a 17-1 advantage in the overall series history with the Zags and are 8-1 when playing at home. The Bulldogs have won just one of their last four matches, but they beat a surging Loyola Marymount team to begin conference play. Gonzaga was picked to finish fifth in the 2018 season after going 14-16, 9-9 in 2017.

Portland

BYU finishes out the week at home facing Portland (12-2, 0-2 WCC) on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. The Cougars are 13-1 against the Pilots all-time, including 7-0 when facing them at home. Portland began the season with a perfect 12-0 record – its best-ever start to a season. The Pilots then struggled at home last week with losses to Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount. Portland was picked eighth in the WCC Preseason Coaches’ Poll following a 15-15, 6-12 record in 2017.

Video/Stats

Tuesday’s match at Pepperdine will be televised live on ESPNU. Thursday’s match at home with Gonzaga will be streamed live on TheW.tv, and Saturday’s match with Portland will be televised live on BYUtv. Links to live stats and video feeds for each match can be found on the BYU women’s volleyball schedule page.