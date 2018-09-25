Through the first four weeks of the college football season, Utah State ranks among the top 40 nationally in 20 different statistical categories, including second in the nation in touchdown drives of less than a minute with nine. Alabama leads the way in that category with 10.

Utah State ranks first in the Mountain West and seventh in the nation in scoring with an average of 51.5 points per game, third in the MW and 17th in the nation in completion percentage (.689), third in the MW and 36th in the nation in total offense (472.5 ypg), fourth in the MW and 41st in the nation in sacks allowed (1.50 ppg), fifth in the MW and 30th in the nation in passing offense (284.5 ypg), fifth in the MW and 53rd in the nation in rushing offense (188.0 ypg) and fifth in the MW and 60th in the nation in passing efficiency (140.6).

The Aggies also rank third in the conference and 25th in the nation with a third-down conversion percentage of 46.9 (23-of-49), and they are third in the MW and 20th in the nation with an average of 24.3 first downs per game.

Defensively, Utah State ranks second in the Mountain West and 14th in the nation with an average of 8.5 tackles for loss per game. USU also ranks first in the MW and 25th in the nation in passing defense (170.3 ypg), second in the MW and 21st in the nation in passing efficiency defense (103.6), third in the MW and 29th in the nation in sacks (2.75 pg), fourth in the MW and 62nd in the nation in scoring defense (23.8 ppg), fifth in the MW and 58th in the nation in total defense (357.5 ypg) and 10th in the MW and 95th in the nation in rushing defense (187.2 ypg).

Utah State has forced 10 turnovers (five interceptions, five fumbles) this year to rank second in the Mountain West behind Fresno State (12) and sixth in the nation. USU also ranks second in the MW and ninth in the nation with its five fumble recoveries, fourth in the MW and 19th in the nation with its five interceptions and fifth in the MW and 39th in the nation in turnover margin (+0.5).

With its 10 turnovers this season, USU has now forced 151 turnovers in its last 79 games, including at least one turnover in 62 of its last 79 games. USU has also recorded 71 interceptions in its last 66 games, including at least one pick in 36 of its last 66 games, and multiple interceptions in 21 of its last 66 games. Overall, the Aggies have forced three or more turnovers in 18 of their last 54 games.

Utah State is second in the Mountain West behind Fresno State (three) and seventh in the nation with its two defensive touchdowns this year as S Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at No. 11 Michigan State and senior CB Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State. Overall, the Aggies have scored 18 defensive touchdowns in their last 63 games, including five last season to rank fourth in the nation.

The Aggies lead the Mountain West and rank eighth in the nation in kickoff returns (30.3 ypr), are third in the conference and 29th in the nation in punt returns (15.2 ypr), fourth in the MW and 43rd in the nation in net punting (39.38 ypp) and 10th in the MW in kickoff return defense (23.2 ypr).

Individually, junior PK Dominik Eberle leads the nation in field goal percentage as he is 8-for-8 on the season (1.000). He is also tied for first in the Mountain West and tied for seventh in the nation in field goals made (2.0 ppg) and second in the MW and eighth in the nation in scoring (11.8 ppg).

Sophomore LB David Woodward is first in the MW and tied for third in the nation in tackles (13.3 pg), while junior LB Tipa Galeai is first in the MW and tied for third in the nation in forced fumbles with two, second in the MW and tied for 15th in the nation in sacks (1.0 pg), second in the MW and tied for 26th in the nation in tackles for loss (1.6 pg) and tied for 26th in the MW in tackles (6.0 pg).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver is tied first in the MW and tied for second in the nation in kickoff returns for a touchdown with one, as well as first in the MW and fourth in the nation in kickoff returns (33.0 ypr).

Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan is tied for first in the MW and tied for second in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown and second in the MW and 13th in the nation in punt returns (16.6 ypr).

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with two fumbles recovered and tied for 39th in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

Ferguson is tied for first in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation with two interceptions, tied for fifth in the MW and tied for 25th in the nation with one fumble recovery and tied for 23rd in the MW in tackles (6.2 pg).

Fellow senior S Aaron Wade is tied for first in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation with two interceptions.

Junior RB Darwin Thompson is tied for first in the MW and tied for sixth in the nation with six rushing touchdowns, tied for third in the MW and tied for 32nd in the nation in scoring (9.0 ppg) and ninth in the MW and 93rd in the nation in rushing (66.3 ypg).

Senior LB Ofa Latu is tied for fifth in the MW and tied for 25th in the nation with one fumble recovered, and junior DE Devon Anderson is tied for fifth in the MW and tied for 25th in the nation with one fumble recovered.

Junior DE Fua Leilua is tied for seventh in the MW in tackles for loss (1.0 pg), and sophomore LB Maika Magalei is tied for third in the MW and tied for 41st in the nation with one forced fumble.

Sophomore QB Jordan Love ranks third in the MW and 29th in the nation in completion percentage (.667), fifth in the MW and 25th in the nation in passing (267.5 ypg), fifth in the MW and 42nd in the nation in total offense (264.8 ypg) and fifth in the MW and 61st in the nation in passing efficiency (141.0).

Junior RB Gerold Bright is tied for fifth in the MW and tied for 35th in the nation with four rushing touchdowns and seventh in the MW and 75th in the nation in rushing (72.0 ypg).

Sophomore S Shaq Bond is tied for seventh in the MW in passes defended (1.0 pg), as well as tied for 39th in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

Senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver is ninth in the MW and 51st in the nation in receptions (5.5 pg), while senior LB Chase Christiansen is 13th in the MW in tackles (7.8 pg) and senior S Jontrell Rocquemore is tied for 19th in the MW in tackles (7.0 pg).

And finally, junior NG Christopher ’Unga is tied for 39th in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

Utah State has its only bye of the season this week before stepping out of conference play for the last time to face in-state rival BYU on Friday, Oct. 5, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m., and will be televised live on ESPN2.