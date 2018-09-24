LAYTON — The fire department's Kendall O Bryant Fire Prevention Awareness Day Open House, a fun-filled evening geared toward the whole family, is set for Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the department’s headquarters, 530 N. 2200 West.

During the evening, children will have the opportunity to meet firefighters, police officers, 911 dispatchers, K-9 Cole; ride on a fire engine; spray fire hoses at a prop; and watch live fire demonstrations. Organizers are asking for a voluntary donation of canned food for Family Connections Center Food Bank for each ride on the fire engine.

There will also be child ID packets, balloons, a model airplane candy drop, food trucks and interactive booths.