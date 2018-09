KAYSVILLE — Members of the community are invited to join the fire department’s Fire Prevention Week Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The free event, at 175 S. Main, will feature rides on a firetruck with a donation of a can of food for the food bank, tours of the station, fire vehicles and an AirMed helicopter, and safety information booths.