MONTE CRISTO, Rich County — A 14-year-old boy riding in his family's car during an afternoon drive was shot and killed Sunday by nearby target shooters who apparently weren't aware of their backstop.

Rich County Sheriff Dale Stacey confirmed the boy, whose name was not immediately released, was riding with his father, mother and a young girl on a dirt road in a remote area of the Monte Cristo range about 3 p.m. when the boy, who was in the back seat, was shot in the head.

The shot was determined to have come from another family that was target shooting several hundred feet away, Stacey said.

According to the target shooter and several other witnesses, "they did not know there was a road downrange and could not see the vehicle as it traveled on the road due to thick brush and trees," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The shooting was believed to be accidental, but an investigation was continuing, Stacey said.

"When the investigation is complete, all information and evidence will be turned over to the Rich County prosecutor for further action or charges. As of this time no charges have been filed," according to the department's statement.