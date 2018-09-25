“If you are a parent, or a human, in Utah, I would ABSOLUTELY attend this. EVERY parent should go. I cannot advise this strongly enough. As in, move HEAVEN AND EARTH to attend.”

When I saw the incredibly strong endorsement from a friend on Facebook for a local presentation on how electronics are changing our brains and how to help our children counteract the negative effects, I decided to check it out.

Getting away from a household of busy boys isn’t always easy, but my husband graciously told me to go and learn and he’d happily stay home. I was grateful. Deep down, I knew this was more than a night out or getting education and tools for our children. An experience I had with my sister validated that I also needed training in fighting cellphone addiction.

I was at her house lamenting about a post I saw on Instagram of the impossible bodily proportions of a social media influencer when she said, “Give me your phone right now. You are deleting all your social media apps.”

“Wait,” I said hastily. “I still want to know what’s going on with my friends and in my community.”

“So log on to your computer at the end of the day,” she said. “But you can’t look at that stuff all the time. It is destroying your happiness.” She deleted the app, then asked me where it was located on my phone. I told her I didn’t remember.

“Your finger will,” she said, giving it back. “Show me where you’d go to open the app.” I took my phone, unlocked it, swiped once and placed my finger in the middle of the screen.

“Whoa,” I said as she quickly moved my Gospel Library app to that exact spot.

“There,” she said. “Now that’s what you’ll click on when you absent-mindedly scroll through to get on.”

During the next few hours, I couldn’t believe how many times I grabbed my phone without even thinking, and flipped to the place where my Instagram app usually was. Let's just say I read a lot of “Saints, Vol.1” that day.

“Elelctronics are the New Drug” was the first slide I saw up on the projector as I walked into the presentation later in the evening. “The apps used on electronic devices, which are classified as social media or gaming apps, are designed by top addiction experts to trap youth and adults in the addiction world — this trapping can create neurological changes.”

Christy Kane was the keynote speaker and the clinical mental health counselor who walked us through slide after slide of startling information and shocking realities of what cellphone addiction looks like, and how it has changed our brains. She talked about the different hormones that are released when kids are gaming and how that affects their moods and emotions. She talked about the importance of complex activities that require focus, memorization and patience, as well as tactile activities such as building Legos or playing in sand and how crucial social — meaning actual face-to-face — interaction is.

“So, what can we do to help promote healthy brain development in a world where electronics are not going away?” Kane asked. “Treatments” included yoga, listening to music, deep conversation (with an actual person, not on the phone), 30 minutes of daily exercise, nature walks and making time for spiritual experiences as well as turning off all electronics for one hour each day and before bed. But what surprised me the most was the absolutely necessary component of physical touch.

“Eight-second hugs, eight times a day," she said. “I want you to stand up if you’ve had eight hugs today.” About half the room remained standing, including myself, and I noticed it was mostly younger mothers who probably had small children like me who were constantly hanging onto their bodies.

“But have each of those hugs been for eight seconds or longer?” Almost everyone sat down.

“OK. Now turn to the person next to you, and give them an eight-second hug.” Awkwardly, an auditorium full of strangers began looking around for a hugging buddy. Luckily, I was seated next to another woman and we giggled nervously as we embraced. I was thinking about how uncomfortable this all was and wondering if my husband intuitively knew something like this was going to happen and maybe that’s why he chose to stay home, when something changed. I relaxed. I found myself leaning into the hug. She held me tightly and it was as if there was a lifeline in her arms that was beating energy and love into my soul. I recognized that “lifeline” feeling as oxytocin, the hormone that the brain releases during childbirth, lovemaking and positive social interactions and touch, such as holding your child or another human being.

“Your children are desperate for this,” Kane said as we all sat down, pointing out the noticeable energy shift in the room. “I challenge you to hug them — and you have my permission to tackle them to the ground if they resist — and don’t let go for eight seconds, eight times a day.”

Notice how their mood changes, she said. Notice how it calms them. Notice how it bonds you.

I went home and immediately hugged all my boys. Since then, I’ve tried to make an effort not just to hug them, but to hug them for longer periods of time. And I cannot tell you the difference it has made in our home.

I often feel I’m behind and lacking in so many areas, particularly when it comes to parenting. I get frustrated and tired and burned out. I wonder if what I’m doing is making a difference. But when I’m holding my children, that all goes away. I don’t think about my insecurities, my failures or my worries. During those eight seconds, all I feel is comfort, contentment, concern for that person and connection.

Put down your phone and reach out for your lifeline of love.

For more information on finding solutions to negative side effects from electronics, visit Kane’s website at www.totumcenter.com.