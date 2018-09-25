OGDEN — Weber State University’s Department of Child and Family Studies will host the 2018 Families Alive conference, a three-day event focused on strengthening and improving relationships, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Shepherd Union Building.

The conference will offer classes, workshops and speakers to help participants learn skills to enhance their lives and relationships.

This year’s conference, themed “The Armor Within,” will begin with a free opening-night keynote speech by Scott Kaufman, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a groundbreaking psychologist expanding the definitions of creativity, human flourishing and intelligence. The speech will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Shepherd Union Ballrooms.

A second keynote speaker, Randy Chatelain, will speak at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the Shepherd Union Ballrooms. Chatelain is a marriage and family therapist, a former associate professor at WSU and a past member of the Utah Commission on Marriage. During his speech, he will share skills that can be used daily to increase happiness, improve coping skills and strengthen relationships.

After Chatelain’s presentation, the day’s events will include workshops and sessions on topics such as trauma recovery, uniting family members as a team, child development and parenting during a divorce or separation.

Registration is open to all, with an option to receive continuing education credit for an additional fee. Currently enrolled students registered for 12-17 credit hours may add the conference to their load for a course fee of $75, which includes university credit, conference materials and food. WSU students may receive one university credit for attending the entire conference.

This conference is sponsored by the Department of Child and Family Studies in collaboration with WSU’s Division of Online & Continuing Education, the Jerry & Vickie Moyes College of Education and O.C. Tanner Corp.

To view a full schedule of events and prices, or to register log, on to continue.weber.edu/familiesalive.