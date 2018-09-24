SALT LAKE CITY — Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s six siblings don’t want him to get re-elected.

Gosar’s siblings recently appeared in a video for Gosar’s opponent in the upcoming midterm election, Democrat David Brill.

As The Arizona Republic reported, the siblings spoke out against their brother in online ads. Gosar has represented Arizona’s 4th Congressional District since 2011.

"It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist," sister Grace Gosar said in an ad for Brill.

"I think my brother has traded a lot of the values we had at our kitchen table," sister Joan Gosar said in another ad.

One his brothers, David Gosar, appeared on CNN’s “New Day” program and blasted his brother.

"If you watch him and how he conducts himself, he appears to be in a very hostile manner all the time, he talks down to people, he says bizarre things," David Gosar said.

David Gosar said on “New Day” that tensions between the family and Paul Gosar had been building for years, according to The Hill.

"He was taking actions and casting votes that were, you know, impacting our lives in regards to health care," he said. "Some members of the family, his votes against health care would have ended up with them losing their health care or being unable to afford it."

"He took other votes and other actions that impacted values and interests that affected their children as well," David Gosar added.

The family first publicly denounced Paul Gosar last year in a letter to the Kingman Daily Miner, expressing dismay over the Arizona representative’s political views.

The Gosar family said they had differences with Paul Gosar’s views, specifically that he suggested liberal financial donor George Soros may have worked with Nazis as a kid. They first went public in an interview with Vice News, according to USA Today.