WEST JORDAN — The Jordan Board of Education is seeking parents to serve on a district calendar committee to help develop school calendars for next year and the years to come.

Representatives chosen to serve on the committee will work with district staff to develop calendar options that will then be emailed to parents in the district for feedback. The board is expected to vote on a final calendar in December.

Serving on the committee will require attending meetings during the day, including an initial all-day meeting. The committee’s work will be completed in several meetings during the months of October and November.

Interested parties should complete a short survey at surveymonkey.com/r/JHScalendar.

One position is open per feeder system. The district will contact all applicants to let them know whether they were selected.