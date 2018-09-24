After another record-setting kickoff return in helping lead his team to a win, Weber State football sophomore Rashid Shaheed has been named the ROOT Sports Big Sky Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

Shaheed earned the honor for his performance in Weber State’s win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night at Stewart Stadium.

The San Diego, California, native had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half in the win. It was the ninth 100-yard kickoff return in Weber State history, and Shaheed became the first player to ever accomplish the feat twice. He also had a 100-yard return against Southern Utah in 2017.

He finished the game with two kickoff returns for 127 yards, an average of 63.5 yards per return. He also had two receptions for 63 yards in the game, including a 46-yard reception for a touchdown in the first quarter. He also had one punt return for 20 yards, giving him 210 all-purpose yards in the game.

On the season, Shaheed is second in the country in kickoff returns with six returns for 224 yards, an average of 37.3 yards per return.

This is Shaheed’s second career Big Sky Player of the Week honor.

The Wildcats (3-1, 1-0) have a bye this week before returning to action Oct. 6, at Northern Arizona.