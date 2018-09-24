Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office.

It is the first time this year and second time in his career that Love has earned conference player of the week accolades. Overall, this is the Aggies’ 19th weekly accolade in their sixth season in the league.

Additionally, Love was tabbed the College Sports Madness MW Offensive Player of the Week after helping lead Utah State to a 42-32 victory over Air Force in the conference opener for both schools last Saturday night on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Against the Falcons, Love passed for a career-high 356 yards and a career-high-tying two touchdowns on 26-of-38 passing (68.4 percent). The native of Bakersfield, California, threw touchdown passes of 43 and 30 yards, respectively, to senior wide receiver Aaren Vaughns and junior tight end Dax Raymond.

The touchdown pass to Vaughns with 1:02 remaining in the first half gave the Aggies the lead for good at 21-14. Love also rushed five times on the night for three yards, including a long of seven.

On the season, Love has completed 90-of-135 passes for 1,070 yards and five touchdowns, to go along with three interceptions. He has thrown 81 straight passes without an interception.

Love currently ranks fifth in the Mountain West and 25th in the nation in passing (267.5 ypg), fifth in the conference and 42nd in the nation in total offense (264.8 ypg) and fifth in the MW in passing efficiency (141.0). The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal caller is also tied for third in the league and tied for 29th in the nation in completion percentage (.667).

Through the first four games of the season, Love has engineered a Utah State offense that ranks first in the Mountain West and seventh in the nation in scoring at 51.5 points per game.

San Diego State’s Darren Hall and John Baron II were named the MW Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.

Utah State has its only bye of the season this week before stepping out of conference play for the final time to face in-state rival BYU on Friday, Oct. 5, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. The game is slated to kick off at 7 p.m., and will be televised live on ESPN2.