WEST JORDAN — If it’s broke, don’t throw it away ... fix it with the help of volunteer coaches at the Salt Lake County Library’s Fix-It Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the public can bring broken household item to the library’s Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, where coaches will help people repair or repurpose items like fabric, furniture, jewelry, small appliances, electronics and bicycles.

Some common tools will be provided for on-site use. The clinic is sponsored by the library and the Utah Recycling Alliance in an effort to reduce waste headed to the landfill.