SALT LAKE CITY — The latest TV commercial from Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, features a narrator who sounds like former President Bill Clinton thanking Love's Democratic rival, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, "for all your help."

The 30-second spot set to start running Tuesday refers to McAdams' internship with the Democratic president as well as his work for Hillary Clinton's U.S. Senate and presidential campaigns.

The narrator says, "Ben, you are a great friend to Hillary and me."

Even House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gets mentioned, with the narrator chuckling as he suggests that if Democrats reclaim control of the House in November, "I know you'll do a great job for her, too."

McAdams' campaign manager, Andrew Roberts, called the new commercial "as phony as Mia Love" and accused the congresswoman of breaking campaign finance laws and ethics rules.

Robert said, "worst of all, she lets us down in Congress."

He said he wasn't "sure what to call dredging up a two-decades-old college internship other than desperate. Frankly, Love's ads should serve to remind Utahns of how broken and dishonest Washington politicians like Mia Love are."

Love's campaign manager, Dave Hansen, said the commercial is intended "to make sure voters understand" McAdams' "background and training" in politics come from the Clintons, who are not popular in Utah.

Bill Clinton came in third in Utah in his successful 1992 run for president and later angered many conservatives in the state by designating the Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument.

Hillary Clinton came in second to President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, after finishing far behind a self-described Democratic socialist, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, in that year's Democratic caucus vote.

"I think obviously, in both elections that Bill Clinton ran in Utah, he got beat. He got beat bad. Hillary got beat," Hansen said. "I don't think Utah voters like the idea of ties very close to the Clintons."

He said the message is also that if Utahns are "voting for McAdams you're voting for Nancy Pelosi for speaker." But Hansen said the ad is not saying anything negative about McAdams personally.

"I think people will like it," he said. "I think they will find it somewhat humorous."

Love launched the first negative ad earlier this month in what's seen as the most contentious racein Utah, going after McAdams' record as mayor. A couple who supports McAdams have said their images were misused in the Love commercial.

McAdams said in one of his recent commercials he would not support Pelosi as speaker if he's elected. The longtime House speaker also played prominently in the campaigns for the last Democrat to represent Utah in Congress, Rep. Jim Matheson.

Love lost her first bid for Congress to Matheson in 2012, but won in 2014 after he retired and again in 2016. The 4th Congressional District, which includes portions of Salt Lake and Utah counties, is considered the state's most competitive district.

The race between Love and McAdams has been rated a toss-up by at least one national entity, RealClearPolitics.com, and has sparked Federal Election Commission complaints against both candidates.

Polling has found Love consistently in the lead, but with McAdams within the margin of error in UtahPolicy.com polls. Love's campaign has said their internal polling put her further ahead while McAdams says his polling shows an even closer race.