SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz won't start training camp until tomorrow, but the team has already announced an injury.

Reserve guard Raul Neto has suffered an injury to his right hamstring, the team said Monday morning.

The team said he will participate in today's team media day, and that he will be reevaluated in two weeks, which is about nine days before the Utah Jazz's season opener at Sacramento on Oct. 17.

The team did not disclose how Rubio suffered the injury. The Brazilian native averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game last season.