Here's a look at what Utah's medical marijuana program would look like if Proposition 2 is passed.
Tech has a dirty little secret. Female founders received only 2 percent of $85 million spent on venture capital funding in 2017.
A water truck driver described the outpouring of support he received at a Utah County fire.
BYU moved up to No. 20 in the AP poll and to the top of the "others receiving votes" in the coaches poll.
Here are six questions about Grayson Allen's impact, Rudy Gobert's longevity and more heading into the Utah Jazz training camp.
- BYU's special teams, defense spark big 2nd quarter in 30-3 victory over McNeese State
- Down a few starters, BYU's defense holds McNeese State out of the end zone; QB Zach Wilson makes debut
- Utah man causes Delta flight to divert, arrested in Oklahoma
- Utah Supreme Court weighing Cottonwood Mall project referendum
- Inside the newsroom: What Kavanaugh and his accuser can teach us about sin, atonement and forgiveness
- What does the Cottonwood Mall debate mean for density along the booming Wasatch Front?
- Here's what 'deepfakes' are and why they matter
- Faith leaders encouraging members to be 'political' not partisan
- Why experts say we should celebrate those who empathize with both sides in clashes over LGBTQ, religious rights
- Your toddler is learning 8 new words a day. Here's the best way to make use of that language
Other national headlines:
Senate Democrats investigate a new allegation of sexual misconduct, from Brett Kavanaugh’s college years [The New Yorker]
Trump’s trade wars start biting GOP ahead of midterms [Politico]
South Carolina braces for possible record flooding from Florence [CBS News]
China accuses U.S. of trade bullying as new tariffs imposed [BBC News]
Iran warns U.S., Israel of revenge after parade attack [Reuters]