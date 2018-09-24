All five schools in the Beehive State that play college football, as well as the high school ranks, were represented during Week 3 of the NFL season.

Here’s a look at the top performances from players with Utah ties.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals (Utah State, Fremont High): After tying for the team lead in tackles a week ago, Vigil took it himself on Sunday, compiling 12 in a 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers on the road.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers (BYU): The rookie continued the strong start to his career on Sunday, coming up with a team-high 11 tackles (two for loss) and a pass deflection in the 49ers’ 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints (BYU): Hill once again did a little bit of everything on Sunday as the Saints came away with a 43-37 victory. He had three carries for 39 yards, three kick returns for 64 yards and one tackle.

This is asking for too much, but I can dream: I want to see Taysom Hill blitz on just one play — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 23, 2018

What a game tonight! We are only getting started! #whodat — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) September 23, 2018

Taysom Hill picks up a huge chunk of yardage on 3rd down! #NOvsATL pic.twitter.com/0ObdduMc6q — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 23, 2018

Here’s a look at the other performances from players with Utah ties:

Chiefs 38, 49ers 27

Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp (Layton High School) had one catch for 7 yards as Kansas City remained undefeated.

Saints 43, Falcons 37

Beside Hill’s performance, New Orleans also got five tackles from safety Marcus Williams (Utah) in its win.

Lions 26, Patriots 10

Detroit’s Nevin Lawson (Utah State) had two tackles and a pass deflection and Miles Killebrew (SUU) finished with one tackle in the win, while New England’s Kyle Van Noy (BYU) had seven tackles in the loss.

Redskins 31, Packers 17

Alex Smith (Utah) went 12-of-20 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and also had seven carries for 20 yards in the Redskins’ win. Jamaal Williams (BYU) finished with five carries for 29 yards and two catches for 16 yards, while Kyler Fackrell (Utah State) had one tackle in the loss.

Bills 27, Vikings 6

Buffalo rookie Taron Johnson (Weber State) finished with seven tackles and a pass deflection, and Nate Orchard (Highland High, Utah) had a pass deflection as the Bills got the win.

Ravens 27, Broncos 14

In a game featuring a couple of former Utah Utes, All-Pro safety Eric Weddle (Utah) had five tackles with one quarterback hit as the Ravens came away with victory. Running back Devontae Booker had five catches for 34 yards and five carries for 10 yards for the Broncos in the loss.

Thank you @Oreo for the gift!!!!!! 1st of many celebrations tonight!!!!! What a win..... pic.twitter.com/UZkXFUprJI — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 23, 2018

Kids are in bed, finally It's going down!!!!!! Birthday cake ice cream, @nabisco products comsisting of birthday cake teddy grahams, honey maid Graham crackers, sprinkles, @smuckers funfetti magic shell, @frosted_flakes!!!!!! Can u say AMAZING!!! pic.twitter.com/ETMu4sX5Hy — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 24, 2018

Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

Longtime Dolphins long snapper John Denney (BYU) was credited with one tackle in Miami’s victory.

Seahawks 24, Cowboys 13

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner (Utah State) tied for the Seahawks’ team lead in tackles with seven (one for loss) and had two pass deflections in the victory.

Bobby Wagner is still one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Showing up all over the place against Dallas — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) September 23, 2018

Eagles 20, Colts 16

Haloti Ngata (Highland High) had one tackle as the Eagles won on Sunday.

Titans 9, Jaguars 6

In a defensive battle, LeShaun Sims (SUU) finished with two tackles for the Titans as they got the win.

Rams 35, Chargers 23

The battle of the two Los Angeles teams went the Rams’ way, and JoJo Natson (Utah State) contributed in the return game for the winning side. He had one kick return for 24 yards and two punt returns for 8 yards. On the downside, Natson broke his hand and will miss an extended period of time.