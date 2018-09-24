Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is a star on the basketball court, and his baseball acumen has been well-chronicled.

Could he be a quarterback, too?

On Saturday night, Mitchell and Jazz teammates Royce O'Neale and Georges Niang attended the Utah State Aggies football game against the Air Force Falcons in Logan, and a fan caught a video of Mitchell throwing a long pass from the sideline.

Take a look:

McNeese State coach calls Kalani Sitake 'a class act'

BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake has built a strong reputation as one of college football's good guys, and on Saturday, one more person joined the praise.

After the Cougars beat McNeese State 30-3 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Cowboys head coach Lance Guidry took to Twitter to call Sitake "a class act" and wish BYU luck.

Kalani Sitake is a Class Act! Most coaches in today’s coaching world would have scored the last touchdown. Coach is a man of Character and class and BYU is lucky to have him! Good Luck next week and God Bless. — Lance Guidry (@CoachLGuidry) September 23, 2018

Other links

And finally...

Two players on the McNeese State roster are the sons of LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron. One of them, wide receiver Parker Orgeron, has a rather uncanny likeness to Jazz rookie guard Grayson Allen, and by extension, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.