Utah's Kelsey Chugg, who won last year's U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship, will begin match play Monday after finishing in a tie for ninth place in the stroke-play portion of the tournament at the Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.
Orem’s Sue Billek Nyhus tied for 60th place at 159 and will be involved in a seven-golfer playoff for the final six spots in match play. Nyhus, the women’s golf coach at Utah Valley University, shot a 78 Sunday after a first-round 81.
Chugg, a four-time Utah State Amateur champion, who works as the membership director for the Utah Golf Association, will play Hui Chong Dofflemyer in a first-round match at noon MT.
Park City’s Annette Gaiotti didn't qualify for match play after finishing at 165 with a second-round 83.