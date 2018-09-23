Dixie State’s women’s soccer team returned to its winning ways and collected its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win with a 4-0 result at Black Hills State on Sunday at Ronnie Theisz Field.

The Trailblazers erupted for three first-half goals, the first of which came off the boot of sophomore Ambree Bennett just 1:55 into the match to spot DSU a quick 1-0 lead. Freshman Whitley Johns played a ball to the top of the box to Bennett, who blasted a low shot just inside the near post.

Johns got into the act nearly five minutes later with her team-leading fourth goal of the year when she finished a carom off the post. Sophomore Kelsey Cook then gave Dixie State (5-2-0, 1-2-0 RMAC) a three-goal cushion midway through the 25th minute when the Yellow Jackets could not clear a Kilee Lamb-Allsop corner kick, which allowed the sophomore to settle and fire home a shot into the upper corner of the frame. Cook went on to notch her first career two-goal match with another score late in the 52nd minute.

DSU’s defense locked down BHSU (0-9-0, 0-4-0 RMAC) for the entire match, limiting the Yellow Jacket to just three total shots, one on frame. Meanwhile, the Blazer offense peppered Black Hills State with 32 attempts, 14 of which were on target.

"The team came out fired up today after Friday's disappointment ( a 1-0 loss at Regis),” said DSU head coach Gerry Lucey. “We needed to get back on track with a good performance and win, and we were happy to see both. The pressure, movement and passing [were] very good throughout, and the game gave us opportunities to work on certain elements that we've been stressing the last few weeks.

“We are happy to end a long road collection of games and finally open up at home next weekend against two very strong opponents."

Dixie State finally opens its 2018 home schedule at Trailblazer Stadium next weekend as the Blazers play host to No. 11 MSU Denver on Friday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Sunday matinée vs. Colorado-Colorado Springs at noon.