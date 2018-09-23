Weber State soccer came up with a 0-0 tie after two overtimes against Northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

"NAU put up a strong effort that tested us, and our team fought through a very aggressive game," said head coach Tim Crompton. "We didn't give up and never allowed NAU to walk away with the win. We remained strong through the entire game."

The Wildcats took 10 shots against the Lumberjacks and four of those shots were on goal, while NAU took nine shots and five were on goal.

Weber State’s Morgan Quarnberg had four shots with two of them on goal. Chansi Crompton had two shots for WSU with one on goal.

Nikki Pittman had five saves on the afternoon bringing her season total to 45.

The Wildcats are now 3-3-4 overall on the season and 1-0-1 in Big Sky Conference action. Weber State will hit the road for its first road conference games of the season at Portland State and Sacramento State next weekend.