A rough four-hole stretch on the back nine dropped Tony Finau from contention in the FedEx Cup competition as the Utah native finished in sixth place in the season-long FedEx Cup standings.

Finau shot a 2-over-par 72 Sunday to finish at 277 in a tie for 15th at the Tour Championship at East Lake CC in Atlanta, eight shots behind winner Tiger Woods.

He ended up sixth in the FedEx Cup standings, which gave him a bonus check of $800,000 in addition to getting $190,800 for his tie-for-15th finish in the tournament.

Finau had started the day in a tie for sixth place in the tournament and had a chance to win the overall FedEx Cup with a high finish. However after sinking a birdie at No. 4 and making the turn at 1-under for the day and 6-under for the tournament, Finau made bogeys on the next four holes, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

He got it back to 3-under for the tourney with a birdie at No. 16, but he needed a few more birdies on the day to have a chance at catching eventual FedEx Cup winner Justin Rose, who received the $10 million bonus.

Finau will now get ready for this week’s Ryder Cup, which will be played Friday through Sunday in Paris, France.