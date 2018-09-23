Dixie State men’s soccer team saw its winless drought reach five matches as the Trailblazers dropped a 1-0 decision to Regis on Sunday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium.

DSU (2-5-1, 0-3-1 RMAC) was held to just two shots on goal in the match, both of which came in the first three-plus minutes of the match. Senior Dominic Damato had the first good look at a goal just 36 seconds into the action, while freshman Idris Alabi had a scoring chance at the 3:13 mark. However, Ranger keeper Chase Webert turned away both opportunities as both sides battled back and forth through a scoreless opening stanza.

The match remained scoreless until the 56th minute when Regis (3-3-1, 2-1-1 RMAC) broke through when Luca Kother played a ball to the left wing to Parker Klein, who finished the chance into the right corner of the frame to give his side the one-goal lead.

The Trailblazers had their chances in the final 12 minutes of play as they managed to earn four corner kicks and four shot attempts, but DSU could not find the back of the net. Junior Gustavo Ortega had two shots blocked away, while Alabi had a pair of header attempts, including a chance inside the Ranger penalty area with 11 seconds to play, but that final shot sailed wide.

DSU was credited with nine shots, with Ortega and Alabi accounting for seven of the nine attempts overall. Junior keeper Zach Nielson stopped four of the five Ranger shots on goal he faced in a losing effort.

Dixie State continues its four-game RMAC homestand next weekend with matches vs. Fort Lewis on Friday, Sept. 28, followed by the homestand finale vs. Colorado Mesa on Sunday, Sept. 30.