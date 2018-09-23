Earning and scoring on a penalty kick in the last 15 seconds of the match, Utah State soccer clinched its first win of the Mountain West season in a 1-0 victory over Nevada on Sunday.

Utah State snaps a five-game losing streak with the win, improving to 2-7-0 on the year, including a 1-1 Mountain West record. Nevada falls to 3-4-2 overall and 0-2-0 in conference play. Additionally, the Aggies also remain perfect against the Wolf Pack in games played at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field, improving to 8-0.

As the final seconds of the match ticked down, Utah State drew a foul off the Nevada defense inside the penalty box. Sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo stepped up to take the penalty kick, driving the shot to the left of the goalkeeper. She scored her first goal of the year with the kick, as well as the sixth game-winning goal of her career.

The Aggies and Wolf Pack battled through the early minutes of the match, playing a lot of back-and-forth action in the first half. Utah State came out strong in the second half, though, maintaining much of the possession and keeping the ball in its attacking third. The Aggies did not allow a single shot from Nevada in the second half of the match while taking eight shots of their own.

Overall, Utah State out-shot Nevada, 11-6, including a 5-4 on-goal advantage. Senior keeper Grace McGuire played the full match in the net for the Aggies, giving USU its first shutout of the season.

Utah State will continue its season-long seven-match homestand next week, when it hosts Wyoming (6-2-2, 1-1-0 MW) on Friday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m., and Colorado State (3-4-3, 0-1-1 MW) on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m.