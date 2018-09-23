The Westminster women’s soccer team (6-1, 3-0-0) battled back all game long until Aimee Kurfurst scored the game-winning goal to secure the sixth-straight victory for Westminster as it defeated Regis College, 3-2.

Regis started the game with the first goal of the game at the 27th minute, which put the Griffins down early in the first half. Late in the first half, Abby Keeley hit the back of the net for her first goal of the game, which evened the first after 45 minutes of action.

An early goal in the second half by Regis helped it take a 2-1 lead for nearly 25 minutes before Libby Dearden scored the equalizer at the 65th minute, which sent the game into overtime.

Next, the women’s soccer team will head back home for a weekend on Dumke Field as it faces off with UCCS on Friday, Sept. 28, as the Griffins look to remain perfect in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action.