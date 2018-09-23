In the 95th minute, Kaden Amano hit the game-winning goal to help the Westminster Griffins capture their third-straight win as they defeated UCCS Mountain Lions, 3-2, in overtime.

The Griffins struck first quickly as a corner kick by Amit Hefer set up the first goal of the day to Bridger Hansen at the two-minute mark to give Westminster the early one-goal lead. Danny Darelli scored at 23 minutes to extend the lead by two goals.

The Mountain Lions weren’t fazed being down two goals early the game as they were able to strike at 25 minutes to close the gap to one goal heading into halftime.

As the game was nearing an end of regulation, Diego Ferradas scored the game-tying goal at the 87th minute, which sent the game into overtime.

Next up, Westminster continues its homestand next weekend when the team faces Colorado Mesa on Friday, Sept. 28, on Dumke Field as Westminster looks to continue its success in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.