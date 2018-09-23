Real Salt Lake hit the road to take on Atlanta United Saturday evening. Looking to improve playoff positioning, Real stayed even with Atlanta until the 37th minute. This was when Julian Gressel got the ball past Nick Rimando to put United up 1-0. After halftime, Atlanta scored another goal, in the 61st minute, off the foot of Héctor Villalba. Real never scored and lost the match 2-0.

Nick Rimando (6) — Rimando's six saves were impressive, but he had to save the day one too many times. This resulted in one ball getting past him and another ball bouncing off him for the second goal.

Aaron Herrera (5) — Herrera's side of the pitch got attacked early and often by Atlanta United. His play wasn't consistent as it has been, but Atlanta is no run of the mill team either.

Justen Glad (5.5) — The centerback wasn't paired with Nick Besler, but rather Marcelo Silva in this match. It looked like the two had trouble communicating, and Glad looked unsure of himself.

Marcelo Silva (6.5) — It was great to have Silva on the pitch again. Even with a little rust, Silva played hard and looks to take the job back from Nick Besler moving forward.

Brooks Lennon (5.5) — With most of the Atlanta attack coming on the opposite side of the pitch, Lennon's back-line play wasn't tested very often. However, his offensive push down the sideline didn't have much going for it on this night.

Joao Plata (5.5) — The attack was lackluster at best for Real. Plata only attempted one shot, and his creativity was minimal.

Stephen Sunday (6) — For all the athleticism Sunny possesses, he got a little overzealous. His yellow card, right before the half, didn't allow for much aggression from that point on.

Kyle Beckerman (7) — Even in the loss, Beckerman and company out-possessed Atlanta. Not only did Beckerman set the tone in the midfield, he also accounted for two shots.

Jefferson Savarino (6.5) — With three shot attempts, Savarino led the team in this department. His 46th and 56th minute strikes had much promise, but didn't find the back of the net.

Damir Kreilach (5.5) — Kreilach paired with Rusnák at the top of the formation. The experiment did not prove successful because of only one shot attempt by the Croatian.

Albert Rusnák (5.5) — The Slovakian didn't find any success in the attacking third either. Expect formation changes in the upcoming week.

Substitution:

Sebastian Saucedo (6) — In the 77th minute, Saucedo subbed in for Brooks Lennon. As the only sub for Real on the night, Bofo played with pace and passion while trying to change the dynamic of the match.