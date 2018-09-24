SALT LAKE CITY — Nordstrom is selling a new shoe that might have you giving the company some dirty looks.
The new shoe appears like it was taped up and rolled around in dirt. Seriously. The shoes were purposefully made to look that way.
Oh, and the pair of shoes cost $530.
Shoppers said this week they noticed the taped up shoe — officially called the Superstar Taped Sneaker — for $530 on Nordstrom’s website. The show’s description champions a "Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape" and "a grungy rubber cupsole."
- This isn’t just a flash in the pan. Italian brand Golden Goose offers similar shoes for $500. The company said the collection offers "a refined and modern style with a vintage feeling."
- Social media reacted to the news:
Nordstrom responded to the negative claims in a tweet.2 comments on this story
- “We appreciate your feedback. We’re always looking to bring in new, different, and unique products. We realize taste is subjective and not every customer will like every product we carry. Rest assured your comments were shared with our teams. Thank you.”
- “In Nordstrom's defense, many buyers shell out extra money for new shirts that appear distressed and pants that are preripped. But scuffed up sneakers? To some, that's taking the worn trend too far,” according to USA Today.
According to The Huffington Post, Golden Goose sold stressed shoes for outrageous prices back in 2016, too.
- “The company ... is actually proud to highlight its pioneering role in the booming of the distressed look, one of the current biggest trends in fashion,” Golden Goose said at the time, according to US News.