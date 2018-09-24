SALT LAKE CITY — Nordstrom is selling a new shoe that might have you giving the company some dirty looks.

The new shoe appears like it was taped up and rolled around in dirt. Seriously. The shoes were purposefully made to look that way.

Oh, and the pair of shoes cost $530.

Shoppers said this week they noticed the taped up shoe — officially called the Superstar Taped Sneaker — for $530 on Nordstrom’s website. The show’s description champions a "Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape" and "a grungy rubber cupsole."

This isn’t just a flash in the pan. Italian brand Golden Goose offers similar shoes for $500. The company said the collection offers "a refined and modern style with a vintage feeling."

Social media reacted to the news:

So, ⁦@Nordstrom⁩ thought what folks HAD to do because they didn’t have any money, should be exploited for $500+??? This is awful. Insensitive. Who’s in the room when you design these? Who’s in the room when pitching marketing ideas?? https://t.co/vI26bIX8Qt — Worokya Duncan Ed.D. (@DrDuncanHistory) September 20, 2018

We've hit peak capitalism!#Poverty has become fashionable it seems according to @Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/2456uFhi2O — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) September 21, 2018

i'm sorry, WUT https://t.co/fD65zaEgjT i'd say this is mocking poverty .. i.. i don't get it — tiffany ahern (@thahern) September 20, 2018

For the low low price of $500, you too can look like you don't have any money! https://t.co/dqCAUIBZ2e — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) September 20, 2018

Nordstrom responded to the negative claims in a tweet.

“We appreciate your feedback. We’re always looking to bring in new, different, and unique products. We realize taste is subjective and not every customer will like every product we carry. Rest assured your comments were shared with our teams. Thank you.”

“In Nordstrom's defense, many buyers shell out extra money for new shirts that appear distressed and pants that are preripped. But scuffed up sneakers? To some, that's taking the worn trend too far,” according to USA Today.

According to The Huffington Post, Golden Goose sold stressed shoes for outrageous prices back in 2016, too.