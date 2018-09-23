SALT LAKE CITY — Play time is over. It’s time to get back to work.

Twenty players will enter training camp with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in preparation for the 2018-19 season.

The team announced the official training camp roster on Sunday morning.

Grayson Allen, Tony Bradley, Alec Burks, Tyler Cavanaugh, Jae Crowder, Dante Exum, Derrick Favors, Rudy Gobert, Isaac Haas, Joe Ingles, Trey Lewis, Jairus Lyles, Donovan Mitchell, Naz Mitrou-Long, Raul Neto, Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale, Ricky Rubio, Thabo Sefolosha, Ekpe Udoh are all set to enter camp.

That number has to be trimmed to just 15 roster spots by the season opener. The team can also have two players on two-way contracts, which Cavanaugh and Mitrou-Long are signed to.

“I’m excited. Real excited,” Niang told the Deseret News. “I can’t wait.”

“Very ready,” Mitrou-Long added.

Utah’s annual Media Day will kick things off on Monday at Zions Bank Basketball Campus followed by two-a-day practices from Tuesday to Thursday ahead of the first preseason game on Saturday at Vivint Arena against the Perth Wildcats from Austrailia.

This year will mark the 10th consecutive season that Jazz have held training camp in Salt Lake City.

The regular season opener is set for October 17 at Sacramento as the Jazz are also celebrating the franchise’s 40th season of NBA basketball in Utah.