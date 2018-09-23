The BYU Cougars are mighty close to being ranked in both major polls.

The Cougars entered the AP Top 25 poll last week at No. 25 after upsetting Wisconsin, but were in the middle of the "others receiving votes" category in the USA Today Amway coaches poll.

While this week's AP poll will be released later Sunday, BYU moved to the top of the "others" category in the coaches polL Sunday morning after beating McNeese State 30-3 on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars received 141 points in the poll, just four shy of No. 25 Boise State.

Alabama stayed atop the coaches poll with 61 of 64 first-place votes.

This story will be updated when the AP poll is released at 12 p.m. MT.