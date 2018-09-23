Utah State's golf team continues its fall schedule this week as it travels to Erie, Colorado, to compete in the Ninth Annual Colorado-hosted Mark Simpson Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 24-25.

The 54-hole tournament, which will be played at the Colorado National Golf Club, gets underway Monday, Sept. 24. The championship layout is a 7,676-yard, par-72 configuration, and the greens feature bent grass. The tournament consists of two rounds on Monday and a final round on Tuesday. Rounds on both days will begin at 7:55 a.m.

Fourteen teams are scheduled to compete in this week's tournament, including Cal Baptist, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Northridge, Colorado, Gonzaga, Grand Canyon, Houston Baptist, Northern Colorado, Pacific, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, UC Riverside, Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley and Wyoming. In addition, 14 individuals will compete for an overall 84-man field.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are juniors Hayden Eckert (Buhl, Idaho) and Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Texas), sophomores Colten Cordingley (Rexburg, Idaho) and Andy Hess (Idaho Falls, Idaho) and freshman Cameron Tucker (Ogden, Utah).

During its last tournament, Cordingley carded a final round of 2-under-par 70 to finish in 13th place at even-par 216 (73-73-70) at the Utah-hosted Showdown in the Rockies held at the par-72, 7,613-yard Huntsman Springs Golf Course in Driggs, Idaho. For Cordingley, his final round of 2-under 70 was his fifth-career round under par, which led to his third-ever top-20 placing and second in as many tournaments this fall. USU finished tied for ninth place in the 10-team field at 33-over 897 (305-292-300). Other finishers for Utah State included Hess, who tied for 40th place at 9-over 225 (80-71-74); Eckert, who tied for 45th place at 12-over 228 (78-75-75); Lansford, who also tied for 45th place at 12-over 228 (74-73-81); and freshman Duncan Hollar, who placed 60th at 34-over 250 (81-84-85). For Hess, his second round of 1-under 71 was his sixth-career under-par round.

At last year's Colorado Invitational, Utah State finished seventh in the 20-team field at 1-under 863 (288-291-283). Individually, Lansford tied for 20th at 2-under-par 214 (72-72-70), while Hess tied for 71st with an 8-over 224 (75-78-71) and Eckert tied for 87th at 11-over 227 (74-77-76).

At the 2016 Colorado Invitational, Utah State finished tied for ninth in the 16-team field with a 5-over 869 (296-285-288). Individually, Lansford tied for 30th at even-par 216 (74-71-71).

Live scoring will be available online via GolfStat, and daily results will be available via USU's athletic website.