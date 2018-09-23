Dixie State’s men’s golf team opened the 2018-19 season with a tied for fifth place finish at the Saint Martin's Men's Invitational on Saturday at The Home Course.

The Trailblazers (297-290-315-890, +26) began the final round eight shots back of the leaders in fourth place, but they struggled through bad weather in their final 18-hole loop in carding a 27-over 315 to join Concordia (OR) (302-298-290-890, +26) in fifth place. Western Washington (284-283-288-855, -9) led wire-to-wire to claim the team crown, followed by Simon Fraser (287-286-299-872, +8) in second, Stanislaus State (287-286-303-876, +12) in third and Colorado State-Pueblo (296-287-305-888, +22) in fourth in the 19-team field.

Freshman Noah Schone (70-69-76-215, -1) paced the Trailblazers on Saturday as he carded a 4-over 76 to finish in a tie for seventh overall at minus-1 215 in his first collegiate tournament. Fellow freshman Triston Gardner (71-69-80-220, +4) also posted a top-15 finish with a tied for 14th showing at 4-over 220, followed by senior Nicklaus Britt (77-72-79-228, +12) who tied for 48th, sophomore Spencer Wallace (77-73-80-230, +14) who tied for 59th and sophomore Brock Nielson (76-71-85-232, +16) who tied for 68th.

Dixie State will head three hours north to Bellingham to play in the 47th Annual Western Washington Viking Invitational at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club this Monday and Tuesday.