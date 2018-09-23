LOGAN — Utah State started off Mountain West Conference play on the right foot as it defeated Air Force 42-32.

Aggie quarterback Jordan Love lit up the Falcons' defense as he finished the night completing 26 of 38 for 356 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Ron'quavion Tarver proved why he was a preseason All-Mountain West selection with nine catches for 128 yards. Tight end Dax Raymond had a 30-yard TD catch, while Aaren Vaughns took a 43-yard reception to the house.

Love fumbled the football at the Utah State 26-yard line with 2:46 left in the first half, but the Aggies proved how well they can respond to adversity. Tipa Galaei blocked the ensuing 40-yard field goal attempt to keep Air Force from taking advantage of the fumble. Seconds later, Love found a wide-open Aaren Vaughns for a 43-yard TD pass to put the Aggies in front 21-14 before the end of the half.

Early in the third quarter, Arion Worthman of Air Force fumbled the ball at the Falcons' 30-yard line that was recovered by Gaje Ferguson. It took just one play for the Aggies to make Air Force pay as Love found Raymond for a 30-yard touchdown to put Utah State up 35-14.

But the Falcons refused to go quietly into the night. The Falcons scored 18 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters. This included a 31-yard Jake Koehnke field goal followed by a 9-yard Kadin Remsberg TD run on the next drive. DJ Hammond III found Kad Waguespack for a two-point conversion to put the game within 10. Then disaster struck as Savon Scarver fumbled a kickoff return, and Air Force's Christopher Musselman scooped and scored to cut Utah State's lead to three.

However, Utah State wasn't done as Gerold Bright took the ball 70 yards to the house to give the Aggies a two-score lead with 6:52 left in the game. Up to that point it had been a quiet day for Utah State's running backs, but Bright couldn't have picked a better time for a big play. On the next drive, Air Force drove all the way down to the USU 16-yard line before it turned it over on downs. Air Force forced a Utah State punt, but a booming 67-yard punt by Taylor Hintze flipped the field and ran out the clock.

Utah State has a bye week before traveling to Provo to face BYU on Oct. 5.