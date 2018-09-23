Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

The 3-1 Utes gave away a game in which they were favored by 17 points to a team that’s been Division I-A for only a little more than two seasons, falling 31-28 to Boise State (3-1) in the final minute at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah took a 28-24 lead on Mike Anderson’s 21-yard touchdown run with 7:34 remaining. Later, Chris Hunter pinned the Broncos on their own 1 with 2:08 left. Boise State switched quarterbacks and Nate Sparks’ 11-yard toss to Rodney Smith with 45 seconds to play sealed the upset.