For the Chronicle
Kelsey Chugg, 26, of Salt Lake City, Utah, follows her tee shot on the par 5 9th hole during the championship match of the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship at Champions Golf Club in Houston on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (Photo by Jerry Baker/Freelance)
Related Links

Defending champion Kelsey Chugg fired a 3-over-par 75 Saturday to put herself in good position to qualify for match play at the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at Norwood Hills CC in St. Louis. Chugg, a 27-year-old four-time Utah State Amateur champion, stands in a tie for 10th place going into the second round of stroke play Sunday. The low 64 golfers after Sunday's round will qualify for match play, which begins Monday.

Two other Utahns in the tournament will need lower rounds Sunday to make it into match play in the 132-golfer tourney. Sue Billek Nyhus, who is the women’s golf coach at Utah Valley University, stands in a tie for 78th place after a first-round 81, while Park City’s Annette Gaiotti is tied for 88th after shooting an 82.

Mike Sorensen
Mike Sorensen Mike has covered sports at the News since 1979.
Add a comment