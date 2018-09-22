Defending champion Kelsey Chugg fired a 3-over-par 75 Saturday to put herself in good position to qualify for match play at the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at Norwood Hills CC in St. Louis. Chugg, a 27-year-old four-time Utah State Amateur champion, stands in a tie for 10th place going into the second round of stroke play Sunday. The low 64 golfers after Sunday's round will qualify for match play, which begins Monday.

Two other Utahns in the tournament will need lower rounds Sunday to make it into match play in the 132-golfer tourney. Sue Billek Nyhus, who is the women’s golf coach at Utah Valley University, stands in a tie for 78th place after a first-round 81, while Park City’s Annette Gaiotti is tied for 88th after shooting an 82.