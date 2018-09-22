Utah State women's tennis concluded its run on the third and final day of the Milwaukee Tennis Classic.

"What a great day against some really good competition," said sixth-year head coach Sean McInerney. "The last two days, we played great in Milwaukee. If we continue to improve, it could be a very special season."

In consolation singles, junior Hannah Jones posted a victory over Michigan State's Maja Pietrowicz, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. Also in the round of 16, sophomore Alexandra Pisareva won in three sets, defeating Alexandrina Chinikova of Marquette, 5-7, 6-0, 10-5. Freshman Gabrielle Dekkers fell in straight sets to VCU's Paola Delgardo, 6-3, 6-2.

Pisareva continued where she left off as she advanced to the semifinals of the consolation round by winning in three sets over Martina Zerulo Arkansas, 4-6, 6-2, 10-4. Jones' run ended, however, as she lost in straight sets to Princeton's Nicole Kalhorn, 6-2, 7-5.

The semifinals saw Michigan State's Lauren Lemonds win in straight sets against Pisareva, 6-2, 7-5.

The Aggies will continue their fall tournament schedule Friday through Sunday, Sept. 28-30, at the Idaho State Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho.