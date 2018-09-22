Audrey Green and Sydnee Simmons both had an outstanding performance with 17 kills each to help the Westminster Griffins capture their third conference win of the season as they defeated the Fort Lewis Skyhawks in four sets.

The Griffins started the night out with a 25-18 set one victory, but the Skyhawks answered back quickly in a tight back-and-forth battle in set two, where the Skyhawks captured their only set win of the night, 27-25. In set three, the Griffins started fast and furious with an early 7-0 lead. But Fort Lewis bounced back with an 11-6 run of its own, which wasn’t enough as Westminster won the set, 25-21, which was the same score of the final set of the night where Simmons closed out the victory with the final kill.

Defensively Jaylee Lehenbauer led the way with 25 digs, and Green finished right behind her with 24 to give her a double-double on the night.

Next up, the Griffins will travel to Colorado for a two-game road trip starting with UCCS on Friday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. MDT, and then take on Colorado School of Mines on Saturday, Sept. 29, with the first serve at 6 p.m.