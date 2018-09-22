SALT LAKE CITY — Many conversations and stories from lawmakers, pundits, journalists, lawyers and the public this past week focused on would-be Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and on his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

The nation now knows that Ford says that Kavanaugh, when he was 17, sexually assaulted her at a party when she was only 15, allegations he denies.

Politics, predictably, play a big part in this debate: Why did Sen. Diane Feinstein receive the complaint in July but hold onto it until the 11th hour of the Senate confirmation hearings? Why are Republicans and Democrats choosing sides before hearing testimony from either party?

Evan Vucci, Associated Press FILE - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh meets with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Washington.

Less obvious, perhaps, is that in our very secular society many of the conversations surrounding the alleged high school assault are focusing on religious themes.

Does his age at the time mitigate Kavanagh's alleged assault (sinful behavior)? Can you balance accountability for that behavior by "atoning" with a life of exemplary behavior? And what then of Ford? If the allegations are true, should she be expected to forgive, when no forgiveness was sought?

In a very personal account in The Atlantic this week, Deborah Copaken wrote her own story, titled "My Rapist Apologized." She wrote of her encounter with a young man the night before her college graduation, years before the term date rape became common. Decades after the encounter, inspired by the Kavanaugh allegations, she called him, and he apologized over and over again.

She writes:

"We spoke for a long time, maybe 20 minutes. He had no recollection of raping me, just of the party where we’d met. He’d blacked out that night from excessive drinking and soon thereafter entered Alcoholics Anonymous. But that, he said, was no excuse."

Here's the part of the story that is so powerful:

"Suddenly, 30 years of pain and grief fell out of me. I cried. And I cried. And I kept crying for the next several hours, as I prepared for Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday of forgiveness. And then, suddenly, I was cleansed. Reborn. The trauma was gone. All because of a belated apology."

A second personal story, also published in The Atlantic and headlined "I believe her" tells of another encounter, this one in high school, that also told the power of forgiveness. Author Caitlin Flanagan writes:

"It was in his car, in the deserted parking lot of that beach, that he tried to rape me, although neither of us would have used that word for it."

That young man would run into her a few years later, when she was working a job behind a register during a break from college, and she reveals the power of that encounter:

"One morning, while ringing up a sale, I saw in my peripheral vision that someone was approaching the register. When I finished the sale, he was gone. A few minutes later, I saw him coming back; it was the boy who’d tried to rape me. He had tears in his eyes, and he seemed almost overwrought. And right there — in the A&S department store in the Smith Haven Mall — he apologized profusely.

“'It’s okay, it’s okay,' I kept saying to him. 'I forgive you, don’t worry.' It was a weird ambush of intense guilt and apology, and it was the wrong place and time —but the thing was, I really did forgive him."

It is left to the Senate to decide if Brett Kavanaugh should be a Supreme Court justice. It is left to the rest of us to learn lessons from this difficult experience, and feel empathy for those involved, especially their families who have been thrust into the uncomfortable spotlight through no fault of their own.

As the hearings get underway later this week, there will be another gathering, this one in Argentina, as the Group of 20 gathers for the G20 Interfaith Forum. It is held in relation to the G20 economic summit and gathers the world's top religious leaders from the world's leading economic powers to use common principles of faith to address the world's problems.

As the forum states: "Practical and ethical insights of global religious communities make substantial if often unrecognized contributions to priority global agendas."

Deseret News religion writer Kelsey Dallas will be there to chronicle how faith leaders are playing an important role on the global stage. Stewardship of the Earth will be discussed, as will global religious imperatives to lessen human suffering.

Lawmakers are called on to debate policy and make laws defining faith in the public square. The Supreme Court is called upon to issue decisions regarding boundaries using the Constitution as a guide. As those decisions are made by either party, an understanding by the public of the power of sin, atonement and forgiveness can assist each of us in some measure to navigate these tough situations.

Some of those principles will be in play in Washington, D.C., this week during the hearings. Much of it will be on display in Argentina by world religious leaders.

Any wisdom gained from these events is up to us individually.