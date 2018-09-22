LOGAN — After beating their last two opponents by a combined 108 points, the Utah State Aggies (2-1) will open up Mountain West Conference play on Saturday night against the Air Force Falcons at Maverik Stadium.

The Falcons (1-1) enter Saturday after a bye last weekend. Before that, they fell to Florida Atlantic 33-27 on Sept. 8. They beat Stony Brook in their season opener.

Utah State and Air Force played a close contest in 2017, as the Falcons scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining and won 38-35.

Follow along here as Saturday's showdown unfolds.