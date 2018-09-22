PROVO—The 25th ranked BYU Cougars got off to a slow start, but a strong second quarter propelled them to an eventual 30-3 win over the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cowboys actually struck first with a field goal as the Cougars struggled early on both sides of the ball, but the home team scored 24 points in the second quarter to take control, and they cruised from there.

Lopini Katoa rushed for two touchdowns, Talon Shumway caught one from Tanner Mangum and Skyler Southam made three field goals as BYU improved to 3-1 on the season.

The Cougars will play 10th-ranked Washington on the road next week.

This story will be updated.